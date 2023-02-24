Local Vacant building partially collapses in the North End No injuries were reported. The partial roof collapse, as seen in a photo taken by a drone. Boston Fire Department

A vacant, five-story building under construction partially collapsed in the North End on Thursday.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the building at 41-43 Fleet St. suffered a partial roof collapse around 10 a.m., compromising multiple floors.

No injuries were reported. Officials evacuated three surrounding buildings as a precaution, and at least 12 residents were displaced, department officials said in a tweet.

“Upon arrival, Building Officials noted damage to the roof and masonry components. Inspection showed the integrity of the roof and parapet wall seemed to be compromised because of the increased weight from years of water build-up and other factors,” the city’s Inspectional Services Department wrote in tweets Thursday afternoon. “The Building Commissioner has asked the property owner to hire a licensed engineer.”

Lisa Timberlake, a spokesperson for the ISD, told The Boston Globe a structural engineer would assess the property Friday.

Mike O’Brien, a resident who lives across the street from the building, heard a loud bang at the time of the collapse, he told the Globe.

“I thought just like they’re unloading a big truck, boat, and I just didn’t think anything of it,” he said.