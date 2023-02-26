Local Cambridge police arrest man accused of pulling weapon on health care worker The man barricaded himself in his apartment but was talked into exiting, according to police.

A Cambridge man in his 40s was arrested by police Saturday afternoon after allegedly pulling a weapon on his health care worker and barricading himself in his apartment, according to authorities.

The health care worker went to the man’s house on Massachusetts Avenue to administer his medication. The man allegedly became upset, demanded money from the worker, and pulled a weapon, according to a statement from Cambridge police.

A Cambridge man in his 40s, who had reportedly pulled a weapon on his health care worker and then barricaded himself inside his Mass Ave. apartment, was safely taken into custody by officers & transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hPklco4I12 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 25, 2023

Police said the worker ran out of the apartment and called 911.

Cambridge police, Emergency Medical Services, and Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) responded and talked the man into exiting the apartment, according to police.

Advertisement:

The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to officials. His name was not released.

The man had three other warrants for his arrest for breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, and criminal harassment, according to the police.