84-year-old pedestrian in serious condition after Easton crash

Parts of Foundry Street surrounding the crash site are expected to be closed for some time as state police investigate.

By Melissa Ellin

An 84-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Easton Sunday night, according to the Easton Police Department.

Police report the man was crossing the road near 522 Foundry Street when a vehicle traveling westbound hit him. He is now being treated for life-threatening injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred near La Familia Restaurant.

Parts of Foundry Street surrounding the crash site — from Five Corners to Poquanticut and South Streets — are expected to remain closed for several hours, and police advise the use of alternative traffic routes.

The department did not provide the identity of the pedestrian, or any information about the vehicle.