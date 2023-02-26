Local 84-year-old pedestrian in serious condition after Easton crash Parts of Foundry Street surrounding the crash site are expected to be closed for some time as state police investigate.

An 84-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Easton Sunday night, according to the Easton Police Department.

Police report the man was crossing the road near 522 Foundry Street when a vehicle traveling westbound hit him. He is now being treated for life-threatening injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred near La Familia Restaurant.

Parts of Foundry Street surrounding the crash site — from Five Corners to Poquanticut and South Streets — are expected to remain closed for several hours, and police advise the use of alternative traffic routes.

Advertisement:

The department did not provide the identity of the pedestrian, or any information about the vehicle.