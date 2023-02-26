Local

Here’s what to know about Maura Healey’s new Advisory Council on Black Empowerment

Thirty Black leaders from across Massachusetts will serve on the council and advise Healey.

By Gwen Egan

Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday she would sign an executive order creating the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment. 

Thirty Black leaders from across Massachusetts will serve on the council. They will advise Healey on issues related to “the economic prosperity and wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Black community, including education, health care, housing, and workforce development,” according to a statement.

“Massachusetts’ Black residents make tremendous contributions to our state, but far too often they face systemic barriers that hold them back from opportunity. Our administration is committed to bringing people together and centering equity in all that we do, and that requires ensuring that those who are most impacted by our policy have a seat at the decision-making table. We look forward to working closely with our Advisory Council on Black Empowerment to explore how we can best support our Black community, reduce inequities and expand opportunity for all,” said Governor Healey. 

Advertisement:

The executive order will be signed and council members will be appointed Monday. 

“Centuries of systemic racism in this country have fueled lasting inequities across all realms of society, but our Black community is resilient. Governor Healey and I are committed to not only listening to leaders in the Black community about the work that needs to be done to increase opportunity, but also acting on their recommendations to create real change,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. 

According to the statement, the members of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment will include:
 

  • Co-Chair: Tanisha Sullivan, President, NAACP Boston 
  • Co-Chair: Anthony (Tony) Richards II, Vice President, Equitable Business Development, Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency 
  • Alfred Enchill, President, Berkshire Black Economic Council
  • Sheena Collier, Founder/CEO, Boston While Black 
  • Nicole Obi, President, BECMA 
  • Trina Martin, Vice President of Community Engagement & External Affairs, Boston Medical Center 
  • Rep. Bud Williams, Chair, Black & Latino Caucus 
  • Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council 
  • Rev. Willie Bodrick II, Senior Pastor, Historic Twelfth Baptist Church 
  • Pamela Everhart, Senior Vice President, Head of Regional Public Affairs & Community Relations, Fidelity 
  • Beth Chandler, President/CEO, YW Boston 
  • Sharra Gaston, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director, Boston HBCU Alumni Network Inc.; Deputy Chief Equity & Strategy Officer, Boston Public Schools 
  • Pratt Wiley, President/CEO, The Partnership Inc. 
  • Denise Jordan, Executive Director, Springfield Housing Authority 
  • Dr. Makeeba McCreary, President, New Commonwealth Racial Equity & Social Justice Fund
  • Filaine Julce-Deronnette, Vice President, Health Systems 1199 SEIU 
  • Che Anderson, Vice Chancellor, City & Community Relations of UMass Medical School 
  • Karilyn Crockett, Professor of Urban History, Public Policy & Planning, MIT 
  • Dr. Aisha Miller, Vice President, Related Beal 
  • Isa Woldeguiorguis, Executive Director, Center for Hope and Healing, Lowell 
  • Jha D Amazi, Principal, MASS Design Group 
  • Fred Taylor, Business Agent, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Worcester 
  • Dr. Moses Dixon, President/CEO, Central MA Agency on Aging Inc. 
  • Sophia Hall, Deputy Litigation Director, LCR 
  • Dr. Thea James, MD, Vice President of Mission, Associate CMO BMC, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine 
  • Rev. Clyde Talley, Senior Pastor, Belmont AME Zion Church, Worcester 
  • Marcelina Pina-Christian, Executive Director, New Bedford Human Relations Commission 
  • Monalisa Smith, Executive Director, Mothers for Justice & Equity 
  • John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment, City of Boston 
  • Shanique Spalding, Executive Director, MA Voter Table 
  • Rev. Dr. Gregory G. Groover, President, Black Ministerial Alliance 
  • Deborah Enos, Senior Leader and Adviser on Healthcare 
  • Bithiah Carter, President, New England Blacks in Philanthropy