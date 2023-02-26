Local Here’s what to know about Maura Healey’s new Advisory Council on Black Empowerment Thirty Black leaders from across Massachusetts will serve on the council and advise Healey.

Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday she would sign an executive order creating the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment.

Thirty Black leaders from across Massachusetts will serve on the council. They will advise Healey on issues related to “the economic prosperity and wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Black community, including education, health care, housing, and workforce development,” according to a statement.

“Massachusetts’ Black residents make tremendous contributions to our state, but far too often they face systemic barriers that hold them back from opportunity. Our administration is committed to bringing people together and centering equity in all that we do, and that requires ensuring that those who are most impacted by our policy have a seat at the decision-making table. We look forward to working closely with our Advisory Council on Black Empowerment to explore how we can best support our Black community, reduce inequities and expand opportunity for all,” said Governor Healey.

The executive order will be signed and council members will be appointed Monday.

“Centuries of systemic racism in this country have fueled lasting inequities across all realms of society, but our Black community is resilient. Governor Healey and I are committed to not only listening to leaders in the Black community about the work that needs to be done to increase opportunity, but also acting on their recommendations to create real change,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

According to the statement, the members of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment will include:



Co-Chair: Tanisha Sullivan, President, NAACP Boston

Co-Chair: Anthony (Tony) Richards II, Vice President, Equitable Business Development, Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency

Alfred Enchill, President, Berkshire Black Economic Council

Sheena Collier, Founder/CEO, Boston While Black

Nicole Obi, President, BECMA

Trina Martin, Vice President of Community Engagement & External Affairs, Boston Medical Center

Rep. Bud Williams, Chair, Black & Latino Caucus

Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council

Rev. Willie Bodrick II, Senior Pastor, Historic Twelfth Baptist Church

Pamela Everhart, Senior Vice President, Head of Regional Public Affairs & Community Relations, Fidelity

Beth Chandler, President/CEO, YW Boston

Sharra Gaston, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director, Boston HBCU Alumni Network Inc.; Deputy Chief Equity & Strategy Officer, Boston Public Schools

Pratt Wiley, President/CEO, The Partnership Inc.

Denise Jordan, Executive Director, Springfield Housing Authority

Dr. Makeeba McCreary, President, New Commonwealth Racial Equity & Social Justice Fund

Filaine Julce-Deronnette, Vice President, Health Systems 1199 SEIU

Che Anderson, Vice Chancellor, City & Community Relations of UMass Medical School

Karilyn Crockett, Professor of Urban History, Public Policy & Planning, MIT

Dr. Aisha Miller, Vice President, Related Beal

Isa Woldeguiorguis, Executive Director, Center for Hope and Healing, Lowell

Jha D Amazi, Principal, MASS Design Group

Fred Taylor, Business Agent, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Worcester

Dr. Moses Dixon, President/CEO, Central MA Agency on Aging Inc.

Sophia Hall, Deputy Litigation Director, LCR

Dr. Thea James, MD, Vice President of Mission, Associate CMO BMC, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine

Rev. Clyde Talley, Senior Pastor, Belmont AME Zion Church, Worcester

Marcelina Pina-Christian, Executive Director, New Bedford Human Relations Commission

Monalisa Smith, Executive Director, Mothers for Justice & Equity

John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment, City of Boston

Shanique Spalding, Executive Director, MA Voter Table

Rev. Dr. Gregory G. Groover, President, Black Ministerial Alliance

Deborah Enos, Senior Leader and Adviser on Healthcare

Bithiah Carter, President, New England Blacks in Philanthropy