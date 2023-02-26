Here’s what to know about Maura Healey’s new Advisory Council on Black Empowerment

Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday she would sign an executive order creating the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment.
Thirty Black leaders from across Massachusetts will serve on the council. They will advise Healey on issues related to “the economic prosperity and wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Black community, including education, health care, housing, and workforce development,” according to a statement.
“Massachusetts’ Black residents make tremendous contributions to our state, but far too often they face systemic barriers that hold them back from opportunity. Our administration is committed to bringing people together and centering equity in all that we do, and that requires ensuring that those who are most impacted by our policy have a seat at the decision-making table. We look forward to working closely with our Advisory Council on Black Empowerment to explore how we can best support our Black community, reduce inequities and expand opportunity for all,” said Governor Healey.
The executive order will be signed and council members will be appointed Monday.
“Centuries of systemic racism in this country have fueled lasting inequities across all realms of society, but our Black community is resilient. Governor Healey and I are committed to not only listening to leaders in the Black community about the work that needs to be done to increase opportunity, but also acting on their recommendations to create real change,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
According to the statement, the members of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment will include:
Co-Chair: Tanisha Sullivan, President, NAACP Boston
Co-Chair: Anthony (Tony) Richards II, Vice President, Equitable Business Development, Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency
Alfred Enchill, President, Berkshire Black Economic Council
Sheena Collier, Founder/CEO, Boston While Black
Nicole Obi, President, BECMA
Trina Martin, Vice President of Community Engagement & External Affairs, Boston Medical Center
Rep. Bud Williams, Chair, Black & Latino Caucus
Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council
Rev. Willie Bodrick II, Senior Pastor, Historic Twelfth Baptist Church
Pamela Everhart, Senior Vice President, Head of Regional Public Affairs & Community Relations, Fidelity
Beth Chandler, President/CEO, YW Boston
Sharra Gaston, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director, Boston HBCU Alumni Network Inc.; Deputy Chief Equity & Strategy Officer, Boston Public Schools
Pratt Wiley, President/CEO, The Partnership Inc.
Denise Jordan, Executive Director, Springfield Housing Authority
Dr. Makeeba McCreary, President, New Commonwealth Racial Equity & Social Justice Fund
Filaine Julce-Deronnette, Vice President, Health Systems 1199 SEIU
Che Anderson, Vice Chancellor, City & Community Relations of UMass Medical School
Karilyn Crockett, Professor of Urban History, Public Policy & Planning, MIT
Dr. Aisha Miller, Vice President, Related Beal
Isa Woldeguiorguis, Executive Director, Center for Hope and Healing, Lowell
Jha D Amazi, Principal, MASS Design Group
Fred Taylor, Business Agent, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Worcester
Dr. Moses Dixon, President/CEO, Central MA Agency on Aging Inc.
Sophia Hall, Deputy Litigation Director, LCR
Dr. Thea James, MD, Vice President of Mission, Associate CMO BMC, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine
Rev. Clyde Talley, Senior Pastor, Belmont AME Zion Church, Worcester
Marcelina Pina-Christian, Executive Director, New Bedford Human Relations Commission
Monalisa Smith, Executive Director, Mothers for Justice & Equity
John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment, City of Boston
Shanique Spalding, Executive Director, MA Voter Table
Rev. Dr. Gregory G. Groover, President, Black Ministerial Alliance
Deborah Enos, Senior Leader and Adviser on Healthcare
Bithiah Carter, President, New England Blacks in Philanthropy
