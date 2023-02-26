Local 65-year-old N.H. man seriously injured in snowmobile crash Officials said that inexperience was the primary cause of the crash.

A New Hampshire man was seriously injured Friday in a snowmobile crash. Officials said that the incident was primarily caused by inexperience.

First responders were called to a section of trail near Creampoke Road in Clarksville, N.H. on Feb. 24 just before 4:30 p.m., according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. They had received a report of a man who had crashed a snowmobile into a small group of trees.

Officials identified the man as Marc Labrecque, 65, of Plaistow, N.H. Through an initial investigation, officials determined that he crashed on a section of trail that transitioned from an open field to a small opening in the tree line.

Labrecque told authorities that he had not ridden a snowmobile in 55 years.

He was evaluated at the scene and brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H. for treatment. Officials described his injuries as “serious but non-life threatening.”