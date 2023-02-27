Local 84-year-old man dies after Easton pedestrian crash Police have identified the victim as Michael Ginsberg, of Easton.

An 84-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while walking home in Easton Sunday night, said Easton Chief of Police Keith Boone. The man was identified as Michael Ginsberg, a resident of Easton.

Ginsberg was hit around 6:45 p.m. crossing Foundry Street in Easton on his way home from local restaurant La Familia, police said.

When officers and firefighters responded to the scene near 519 Foundry Street, they found Ginsberg lying in the road and in critical condition. He was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he later died.

The 24-year-old driver of the car that hit Ginsberg stayed on site after the crash and is cooperating with a police investigation.

State police and Easton detectives are still looking into the case, but no one has been charged.