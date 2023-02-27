Local Dogs rescued after falling through the ice on Douglas pond The two dogs were lucky to be rescued after falling into Bad Luck Pond. Douglas firefighters rescued two dogs from Bad Luck Pond on Monday. Douglas Fire Department

Two lucky dogs were rescued from Bad Luck Pond in Douglas Monday after they fell through the ice.

The Douglas Fire Department said in a Facebook post that someone called to report that the two dogs had escaped from their enclosure and fallen through the ice on the pond around noon.

A team of firefighters came to the dogs’ rescue, wading into the pond and using ropes to rescue the large dogs. The fire department said the dogs were very friendly.

“We remind everyone to stay away from frozen bodies of water with their pets if possible, or ensure that they are leashed,” the department wrote.

Douglas firefighters rescued two dogs from Bad Luck Pond on Monday. – Douglas Fire Department