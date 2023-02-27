Local Missing women safely found after search in Maine, New Hampshire The two women were located near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock, Maine on Sunday.

Two women who had been missing since Tuesday were safely found in East Hancock, Maine, police said Sunday.

Police in Maine and New Hampshire had issued missing “vulnerable” person alerts last week for Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, both of Topsham, Maine, when they struggled to find their way on a trip to the Maine Mall on Tuesday.

The women had initially contacted some family members Tuesday around 5 p.m. after they became lost on their way to the Maine Mall and ended up in Massachusetts, police in Topsham, Maine said.

Family members tried to help them get back on track, but the women, who are both “intellectually disabled,” did not make it home as expected.

The women later called the Exeter, New Hampshire Dispatch Center, but lost contact during the call, police said.

Pushard and Bussell got in touch with a New Hampshire state trooper, who directed them to head north on I-95, officials said.

Police later tracked a cellphone ping to Candia, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, and then confirmed that they had been at a gas station in Springfield, Maine around 10 a.m.

Police had been searching for the women ever since, believing the women’s cellphone batteries had died.

On Sunday, they were located near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock, Maine, Topsham police said.

The women were escorted by Maine Warden Service for medical treatment, officials added.

Topsham police said more information will be released as it becomes available. It was not immediately shared where the women had been the last several days.