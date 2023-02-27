Local PSU student offers reward for stolen pendant made from father’s ashes “I really want my dad back ... and I know my dad wants to be back with me.”

On the six-year anniversary of her father’s death, a pendant containing the ashes of Julienne Curran’s father was stolen. Now, she is urging whoever has the irreplaceable necklace to return it.

After the death of her father, Phillip “PJ” John Curran — who died at 41 in a car crash on Feb. 2, 2017 — several members of the Curran family, from Wolfeboro New Hampshire, turned his cremated remains into jewelry. On Feb. 2, 2023, Curran, now a 23-year-old fifth-year student at Plymouth State University, says that someone broke into her car, stealing money and the pendant.

“I’m really happy you got what you needed that night, I’m glad you got a warm place to sleep, I’m glad you got a little bit of money for some food or a drink, but I really need my dad back,” Curran said to News 9.

Curran says she wore the pendant every day, as it made her feel safe, but when the necklace’s clasp malfunctioned, she put it in her car as a reminder to get it repaired. But before she was able to get the pendant fixed, someone broke into her car on PSU’s campus, taking about $30 in tip money and the irreplaceable necklace.

“I really want my dad back,” Curran told the Union Leader, “and I know my dad wants to be back with me.”

Curran also says that while she could make another pendant — the family still has some of her father’s ashes — she has a unique emotional connection with the stolen piece. And the PSU student hopes that her father is returned in time for her May graduation.

In the 25 days since the pendant was stolen, Curran has handed out over 200 flyers and posted on social media offering a $200 reward to whoever returns the necklace. She also says that she will not press charges if it is returned.

The pendant can be returned, with no questions asked, to PSU police, Plymouth police or to Curran. She can be contacted at 603-393-4195.