Roxbury triple-decker blaze injures firefighter, displaces 15

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Boston firefighter was injured and 15 people were displaced after an intense, 3-alarm fire burned through a Roxbury triple-decker home Sunday night.
Heavy fire was reported at 41 Quincy St., with flames extending to 43 and 45 Quincy St. by 8:37 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. A third alarm was ordered after the fire spread to all three floors.
“The close proximity of the buildings and the high volume of fire led to the fire quickly spreading to the adjacent building,” fire officials said in a tweet.
The blaze was knocked down by 9:47 p.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking told reporters 13 adult residents and two children were displaced from the buildings, and one firefighter was injured at the scene.
According to NBC 10 Boston, the extent of the shoulder injury the firefighter suffered was not clear later Sunday night.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.