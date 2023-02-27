Local Roxbury triple-decker blaze injures firefighter, displaces 15 The extent of the firefighter's injury was not immediately known.

A Boston firefighter was injured and 15 people were displaced after an intense, 3-alarm fire burned through a Roxbury triple-decker home Sunday night.

Heavy fire was reported at 41 Quincy St., with flames extending to 43 and 45 Quincy St. by 8:37 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. A third alarm was ordered after the fire spread to all three floors.

“The close proximity of the buildings and the high volume of fire led to the fire quickly spreading to the adjacent building,” fire officials said in a tweet.

The blaze was knocked down by 9:47 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking told reporters 13 adult residents and two children were displaced from the buildings, and one firefighter was injured at the scene.

According to NBC 10 Boston, the extent of the shoulder injury the firefighter suffered was not clear later Sunday night.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.