Local Wrong-way crash kills Boston man in Washington, D.C., say police Mohammed Islam, 21, of Dorchester succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, officials said. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A Dorchester man died Sunday from injuries he sustained when the car he was driving entered opposing traffic and caused a four-way crash in Washington D.C. last week, authorities in the nation’s capital city said Monday.

Mohammed Islam, 21, was driving a 2019 Tesla Model 3 around 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 21 near the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest when the sedan crossed the solid-double yellow lines into the opposite, northbound travel lane, a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department says.

The vehicle, also occupied with four other passengers, struck a 2018 Toyota C-HR, and then hit a 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-350, head-on, police said. A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was also heading north then hit the Tesla’s passenger side, authorities said.

“DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the occupants of the Tesla, the driver of the Toyota, and the driver of the Mercedes to area hospitals for treatment of injuries,” police said. “On Sunday, February 26, 2023, the driver of the Tesla succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s text tip line at 50411.