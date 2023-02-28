Local Delta crew on Boston flight help passenger during medical emergency "She was not conscious when the emergency personnel that met the aircraft took her off the plane."

The crew of Delta flight 2290 from Fort Lauderdale to Boston Sunday night assisted a passenger with a medical emergency, The Boston Globe reports.

The medical issue happened prior to landing. Crew members stepped in to help the passenger in distress, and the plane landed on time before midnight at Boston Logan International Airport.

A Delta spokesperson applauded its employees for their work in an email to Boston.com.

“We commend the care and compassion of our crew on Delta flight 2290 from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, who worked with medical professionals onboard to assist with an in-flight customer medical situation,” the spokesperson wrote. “We’re proud of these crewmembers and those involved who rose to the occasion in assistance of this customer.”

Details about the passenger and the nature of the medical emergency were not disclosed due to privacy concerns.

Passenger Suzanne Ellis Wernevi told the Globe she overheard that the passenger in distress had a seizure. Wernevi said she was five rows behind the passenger, who she identified as female.

“She was not conscious when the emergency personnel that met the aircraft took her off the plane,” Wernevi said.

This Dr, along with another Dr on board, provided compassionate care to a passenger with a medical emergency on @delta flight 2290 from FLL to BOS last night. They worked together beautifully with the excellent crew and should all be recognized for their efforts. https://t.co/xZY4e31Dep — Suzanne Ellis Wernevi (@Suzanne_Wernevi) February 27, 2023

Wernevi also noted that two passengers assisted in caring for the woman, one of whom she credited in a Tweet on Monday. She added that she was “impressed” at the strangers who stepped up to help out.

“Both the doctors and the crew handled the situation with care and compassion,” she wrote.

As of 2019, Delta states on its website that it provides all flight crew with first aid and CPR training. There is also annual training for emergency response.