Local ‘Please fix the T’: Riders voiced frustration after a power issue delayed multiple MBTA lines during the morning commute “Have you considered people need to go to work?” A power issue caused delays on several MBTA subway lines during Tuesday's morning commute. Pictured: Orange Line wait times in 2015, when the region was hit with two epic snowstorms. Dina Rudick / The Boston Globe, File

Disgruntled T riders vented online Tuesday after a power issue caused delays on several MBTA lines during the morning commute.

The transit agency announced the outage on Twitter at 7:42 a.m., adding in an update about 10 minutes later: “Our Power and Signal Departments are working on a power issue that is impacting the signal system on multiple lines and is impacting some stations as well.”

Around 8:05 a.m., the MBTA announced that power to the subway system had been restored and the signal system was coming back online.

“Expect residual delays as service resumes,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “Trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations.”

Signal issues persisted at Copley on the Green Line nearly an hour later, according to the T. It was not immediately clear what caused the outage; Boston.com has reached out to the MBTA for additional information.

Impacted riders took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the T.

“More details needed. Do better,” one person wrote in response to the agency’s initial tweet.

Another added: “Need more transparency than this…..”

One person said the lights at the Red Line’s Harvard Station went off “for a bit.” The lights also appeared to be out at the Green Line’s Arlington Station around 8 a.m.

“[One hundred-plus] people just standing around at Malden with no updates on when any trains will arrive,” one person wrote in reply to the MBTA’s tweet. “Have you considered people need to go to work?”

Several users tagged Gov. Maura Healey in their complaints.

“Please fix the T, @maura_healey,” one person implored. “Please.”

Antique power cables let go again? pic.twitter.com/uUnkwnexbg — Bacon Doughnut (@Mad_men_at_work) February 28, 2023