Local Police seek teen missing after disappearing on Milford Bike Trail Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins of Hopkinton was last seen wearing a beige puffy coat, khaki pants, boots, and a green helmet. Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, 19, of Hopkinton was reportedly last known to be on the Milford Bike Trail. Milford Police Department

Milford police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old who was reportedly last known to be pushing his bicycle with a flat tire along the Milford Bike Trail on Monday evening.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins of Hopkinton is described as 6 feet tall with a skinny build and some facial hair, Milford police said in a release. He was last seen wearing a beige puffy coat, khaki pants, boots, and a green helmet.

The teen, who left his home Monday morning and was expected back by 5 p.m., spoke with his mother by phone at 6:11 p.m. and told her his phone was dying, according to police.

Advertisement:

Officials confirmed this phone call from a ping on the cell tower behind Garrett’s Family Market on Cedar Street in Milford.

Milford police said they sent out a couple of reverse 911 alerts, noting that this missing person is in need of immediate assistance from first responders.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milford police at 508-473-1113.

Hopkinton police also issued alerts, noting that anyone who sees him or someone matching his description should call the department at 508-497-3401.

The two police departments were assisted by other local and state police and fire officials in the search for Cambrourelis-Haskins. Approximately 50 law enforcement officers, four drones, and a dozen or so K-9 teams were looking for him, Milford police said.

No other details were immediately available.