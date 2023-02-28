Police seek teen missing after disappearing on Milford Bike Trail

Newsletter Signup
Milford police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old who was reportedly last known to be pushing his bicycle with a flat tire along the Milford Bike Trail on Monday evening.
Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins of Hopkinton is described as 6 feet tall with a skinny build and some facial hair, Milford police said in a release. He was last seen wearing a beige puffy coat, khaki pants, boots, and a green helmet.
The teen, who left his home Monday morning and was expected back by 5 p.m., spoke with his mother by phone at 6:11 p.m. and told her his phone was dying, according to police.
Officials confirmed this phone call from a ping on the cell tower behind Garrett’s Family Market on Cedar Street in Milford.
Milford police said they sent out a couple of reverse 911 alerts, noting that this missing person is in need of immediate assistance from first responders.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Milford police at 508-473-1113.
Hopkinton police also issued alerts, noting that anyone who sees him or someone matching his description should call the department at 508-497-3401.
The two police departments were assisted by other local and state police and fire officials in the search for Cambrourelis-Haskins. Approximately 50 law enforcement officers, four drones, and a dozen or so K-9 teams were looking for him, Milford police said.
No other details were immediately available.
