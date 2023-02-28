Police seek to identify suspect in North End break-ins

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an apartment break in the North End.
Authorities released photos this week from an alleged breaking and entering in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 9 in the area of 38 Fleet St.
In a release, Boston police described the suspect as Black man, about average height with a medium build. He reportedly has black facial hair and short dreadlocks.
The suspect was allegedly seen entering the apartment while carrying a black backpack with a silver stripe and wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a black hooded puffer jacket with an American flag on the back, and red sneakers.
Boston police said the suspect was seen “leaving the area on foot wearing a stolen beige Patagonia jacket and carrying four stolen purses, along with other items from the residence.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4571.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
