Local Teen riding moped dies after crash with dump truck in Dedham The incident happened in the area of 21 Washington Street, near the West Roxbury town line.

A teenage boy died Tuesday after being involved in a crash in Dedham, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

Police responded to the area of 21 Washington Street, near the West Roxbury town line, around 11 a.m. They had received a report of a collision between a commercial dump truck with two occupants and a moped with two occupants traveling toward Dedham.

The driver of the moped, a male teen, was brought to Faulkner Hospital with “obvious trauma,” officials said. He died due to his injuries. The other person riding on the moped at the time of the crash traveled in the ambulance with the teen.

Advertisement:

The two people riding in the dump truck remained on scene and cooperated with police.

No charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation. The identity of the teenager who died will be released after his next of kin are notified.

Footage of the scene taken by WCVB shows police examining the truck owned by The Junkluggers, a national junk removal company. Nearby, a white moped can be seen on its side, behind yellow police tape.

Rain and snow blanketed Massachusetts Tuesday morning. Authorities have not said whether or not the weather conditions played a role in the crash.