Local A Stoughton 1st grader chose actor Ken Jeong for a school project. The ‘Masked Singer’ judge responded. “OMG this is the best.”

“A++++++!!!”

That’s just some of the praise that “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong had for a Stoughton first grader who chose the actor and comedian for a school biography project.

Hadley Song, dressed in a costume that was half doctor’s coat, half Jeong’s judge jacket, spoke to her classmates this month about the actor’s medical degree and his love of comedy.

Got to watch Hadley present her 1st grade Biography project on her idol- @kenjeong @MaskedSingerFOX wanted a way to dress up as a Dr. & a Masked Singer Judge so we came up w/ this little number. She wants to know if she’s the 1st to do a project on you? 💕 @DaweDragons pic.twitter.com/nQdxxF41EU — Courtney Song (@CourtneySong_) March 1, 2023

Hadley — her mother, Courtney, wrote on Twitter — has been a “Masked Singer” super fan since last year when Jeong said that anyone with the last name “Song” had an open invitation to appear on the show.

Advertisement:

That started a back and forth between the actor and the Stoughton family on Twitter.

Each year for my kid’s birthday cakes I make a collage of their current favorite things so they can look back when they’re older. @kenjeong you made the cut & we were wondering if you’ve ever been on a birthday cake before? @MaskedSingerFOX pic.twitter.com/EUhA811sRr — Courtney Song (@CourtneySong_) October 16, 2022

On Wednesday, Jeong responded with high praise to photos of Hadley’s school presentation.

OMG this is the best. THANK YOU HADLEY for the being the best fan ever!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/YmIAeCZf7z — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 1, 2023

You get an A++++++!!! Thank you Hadley for this amazing biography project!!! ❤️💜💙💛🤗 pic.twitter.com/T0xhw6lZmv — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 1, 2023

“You are my number one fan, thank you so much for choosing me as your biography assignment,” Jeong said in a video. “I loved it; I am honored … Everything about it was perfect. It was A+ work, and honestly I am so honored.”

“He’s my idol,” Hadley told Boston 25 News of why she chose the actor for her school project.