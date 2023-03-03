A Stoughton 1st grader chose actor Ken Jeong for a school project. The ‘Masked Singer’ judge responded.

Newsletter Signup
“A++++++!!!”
That’s just some of the praise that “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong had for a Stoughton first grader who chose the actor and comedian for a school biography project.
Hadley Song, dressed in a costume that was half doctor’s coat, half Jeong’s judge jacket, spoke to her classmates this month about the actor’s medical degree and his love of comedy.
Hadley — her mother, Courtney, wrote on Twitter — has been a “Masked Singer” super fan since last year when Jeong said that anyone with the last name “Song” had an open invitation to appear on the show.
That started a back and forth between the actor and the Stoughton family on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Jeong responded with high praise to photos of Hadley’s school presentation.
“You are my number one fan, thank you so much for choosing me as your biography assignment,” Jeong said in a video. “I loved it; I am honored … Everything about it was perfect. It was A+ work, and honestly I am so honored.”
“He’s my idol,” Hadley told Boston 25 News of why she chose the actor for her school project.
