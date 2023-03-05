Local University of Massachusetts warns of TikTok drinking trend An aerial view of the UMass Amherst campus in April 2020. Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe





AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is warning about a TikTok drinking trend after 28 ambulances were summoned to off-campus parties.

Students were observed Saturday carrying jugs with a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water, dubbed “blackout rage gallons,” or “BORGs,” in a binge-drinking trend gaining traction on TikTok, officials said.

There were so many calls for ambulances for student alcohol intoxication that neighboring agencies stepped in to help, officials said. The Amherst Fire Department said none of the cases were life-threatening. UMass Police reported two arrests for underage drinking.

UMass officials said this is the first time the university has observed widespread use of BORGs at off-campus parties.

Advertisement:

In a statement, the university said the weekend’s events will be assessed and steps taken to improve alcohol education. Incoming students already learn about physiological and medical risks of binge drinking.

The weekend’s festivities are known among UMass students as the “Blarney Blowout,” an annual unsanctioned event related to upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, local media reported.