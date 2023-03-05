Local Weymouth man dies after snorkeling incident in Florida Keys He called for help while swimming and later died in the hospital.

A 61-year-old North Weymouth man died after a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Alan Martinec was swimming with a group through Sundance Watersports at the Alligator Reef off Islamorada, an island in the Florida Keys. Around 2:20 p.m. he began signaling for help, police said.

He was brought aboard the organization’s vessel, and the crew began administering CPR. Once ashore, he was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was later pronounced dead.

Autopsy results are pending, but the sheriff’s office wrote that they do not expect there was foul play.

Sundance Watersports provides snorkeling, parasailing, and other water sports tours.