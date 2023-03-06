Local Mass. man, 22, dies in Maine Turnpike crash Maine's Department of Public Safety said the crash investigation is ongoing, but speed appears to have been a factor.

A Dracut man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his car in Wells, Maine, authorities said.

Kevin P. Mahoney, 22, was driving southbound on the Maine Turnpike around 8 a.m. when he veered off into the woods on the side of the highway and struck a tree, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Mahoney, the only person inside the black 2008 Buick Lacrosse, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Department of Public Safety said the crash investigation is ongoing, but speed appears to have been a factor.