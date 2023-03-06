Local Four college students injured in Plymouth, N.H. hit-and-run crash The students, all from Plymouth State University, were taken to a local hospital.

Four college students were injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Plymouth, N.H.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to Main Street after receiving reports that multiple pedestrians were struck by a car. Police were told that the driver did not stop, and continued driving south on Main Street.

The crash occurred near The Flying Monkey, a movie house and performance venue located at 39 Main St., according to police.

The four people hit were all students Plymouth State University, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Boston.com.

First responders arrived on the scene and requested an extra ambulance from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue. All four of the students were brought to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“All four students were treated and released from the hospital, and we are doing all we can to support them and their families. At this time, we are not releasing the names of the students involved,” a Plymouth State University spokesperson said in a statement.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from businesses along the street as part of their investigation. They were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle,” and found that it was parked at a residence in Plymouth. The vehicle has damage consistent with the crash and the driver has been identified by officials. Their name has not been released to the public.

An investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending, police said. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is being urged to contact the Plymouth Police Department at (603) 536-1804.