Local Police: Missing Fairhaven woman found alive on rock jetty in New Bedford Harbor Anapaula Huggins had last been seen walking her dog Monday morning.

Fairhaven woman Anapaula Huggins, 43, went missing Monday and was found alive on a rock jetty Tuesday afternoon. – Massachusetts State Police

Following a search that spanned two days, police said missing Fairhaven woman Anapaula Huggins was found alive Tuesday afternoon.

Family members said the 43-year-old left her Raymond Street home with her dog Monday morning, but Fairhaven Animal Control found the dog around 9:30 a.m. Monday with no sign of Huggins, Fairhaven police previously said.

Huggins was last seen near Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue, the department said in a news release, noting that first responders used a drone and several K-9 units to search the shoreline.

The search continued Tuesday, and the Fairhaven Police Department announced on Facebook shortly after 3 p.m. that Huggins was found alive.

“On behalf of the Fairhaven Police Department we would like to thank all cooperating agencies and the general public for assisting us with our search,” the department said.

Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter that Huggins was found on “a rock jetty that extends well out into New Bedford Harbor.”

“We will update when more information is available,” state police said. “Thank you to all who shared her photo and description.”

