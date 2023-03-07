Local Two dead in Freetown car crash State Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash that killed the 54-year-old male driver and the 70-year-old female passenger.

Two people from New Bedford were killed in a car crash on Route 140 in Freetown, Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police, who are actively investigating the crash, said that they received a 911 call around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, reporting a black Kia Sedona erratically driving northbound on Route 140 in Freetown.

As state troopers were dispatched to the scene, another call reported that the Sedona had struck three other cars and crashed into a tree off the roadway near the 10.6 mile marker, state police told Boston.com in a statement.

State police, the Freetown Fire Department, and emergency medical services arrived at the scene, and despite attempting life-saving efforts, the 54-year-old male driver of the car and the 70-year-old female passenger of the car died.

State police believe the speed of the vehicle may have been a factor, and the department also says they are waiting to release the names of the victims as they notify next of kin.

“The crash remains under investigation by Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks, Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services, and Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Troopers were assisted on scene by MassDOT,” State Police said.