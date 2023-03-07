Local Watertown police seek help finding missing 21-year-old man last seen March 2 Trea Starling was last spotted near Spruce Street and School Street in Watertown.

Watertown resident Trea Starling, 21, was reported missing March 2, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding him. He was last seen in the area near Spruce Street and School Street in Watertown, according to a department Facebook post.

Starling is an African American male who stands at 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 250 pounds, according to a police-provided description. He also has brown eyes, black hair, black facial hair, and has a “Jesus” tattoo on his forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a grey or tan jacket, grey pants, and dark colored footwear. Police warn that he has a medical condition in need of monitoring.

Those with information are being asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500.