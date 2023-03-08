Local A Connecticut animal shelter issued an urgent plea to help more than 30 dogs and cats find homes. The community stepped up. "We have fielded nearly 1000 emails and phone calls, have received over 700 applications and are in contact with 15 local no-kill shelters."

The SPCA of Connecticut, which has been operating for more than 20 years in Monroe, is preparing to close with the shelter facing a property foreclosure auction on May 6, according to a letter to the community issued late last month.

Though the local SPCA itself is a “no-kill shelter,” the organization expressed deep concern over the fate of any dogs and cats that might not get adopted prior to its closure.

“We are most concerned that any cats or dogs not adopted would be at high risk of being euthanized,” the shelter wrote. “This letter is a desperate plea for their lives.

“Any support is appreciated during these difficult times — whether it is a direct adoption, sharing with a pet-savvy friend out of state, donating supplies, or making a monetary donation,” the SPCA continued. “If you have room for one more cat or dog in your household, please consider making that adoption now from the SPCA of Connecticut. It truly would be a life-saving decision.”

After the publication of this letter and multiple local news reports, the applications appeared to come pouring in, with the shelter sharing the following message Wednesday on Facebook:

“To our dear following – Thank you for your immense support towards our mission in finding homes for all of our animals. We have fielded nearly 1000 emails and phone calls, have received over 700 applications and are in contact with 15 local no-kill shelters. We are relieved to share that ALL OF THE ANIMALS WILL BE ADOPTED OR PLACED IN OTHER SHELTERS! We could have not done this without you, THANK YOU!” SPCA of Connecticut

At the time of the announcement, the shelter had 20 dogs and 13 cats in need of homes. The latest update says there are 14 dogs and six cats remaining, though that number could change as the shelter continues to sort through applications, schedule meet-and-greets, and work to ensure that a loving home is in the future of each of these animals.

Below are just a few of the dogs that may still be looking for homes, pending those efforts:

The SPCA has shared multiple posts about Mia, a “staff favorite” who has been overlooked.

“Dogs like Mia are the most in need!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. “She was about to be euthanized 3 years ago when the SPCA of Connecticut took her in to save her life.”

On Wednesday, the shelter shared a video of her enjoying a Starbucks “puppucino” after being a good girl during a trip to the veterinarian’s office.

The shelter is currently operating on an appointment-only basis due to better juggle the overwhelming response of potential adopters. Learn more at spcact.org and follow along for updates on each of the animals on social media.

For a full list of all the dogs and cats still available, check out their profiles on PetFinder.