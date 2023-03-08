Florida man wins $4 million jackpot during Mass. visit for the birth of his grandchild

Newsletter Signup
A Florida man visiting Massachusetts for the birth of his grandchild won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $4 million Platinum Jackpot instant ticket game, the lottery announced Feb. 22.
James Devine, from Estero, Florida, was the first person to overcome the Platinum Jackpot’s 1 in 5,376,000 odds, claiming a lump sum payment of $2.6 million before taxes. And Devine hopes to use the money to buy a new golf cart allowing him and his wife to tour their community in Florida.
Devine said that he and his wife were visiting Massachusetts for the birth of their fourth grandchild when he purchased the winning ticket at Nouria, a convenience store located at 2012 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The store will receive $40,000 for selling the winning ticket.
