Local Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Mass. for the 2nd time this month The two tickets are the first Mega Millions jackpots won in Massachusetts in over a decade. Trustee Leo Cushing, of Waltham's S&L Trust, claimed a Mega Millions jackpot Wednesday. The Massachusetts Lottery

A Waltham trust claimed a Mega Millions jackpot from a January drawing Wednesday, just a week after a different trust claimed a jackpot won from the same lottery in a drawing a week earlier.

The Massachusetts Lottery said in a news release that this is only the second time in Mega Millions history that the lottery has had two jackpot winners in the span of three drawings.

On March 8, S&L Trust claimed a $31 million jackpot prize won in the multi-state game’s Jan. 31 drawing. On March 1, Wellesley’s Skylark Group Trust claimed a $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize won in the Jan. 24 drawing.

S&L Trust’s winning Quic Pic ticket was purchased at Gibbs Oil, located at 107 Winn St. in Woburn. The gas station will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Skylark Group Trust’s ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop in Belchertown.

S&L trust chose the cash option on its prize — a one-time payment of $16,542,158 before taxes.

The two trusts’ winnings are the first Mega Millions jackpots won in Massachusetts in over a decade.

The last Mega Millions jackpot won in the state was a $61 million prize that was split with a ticket winner from California in 2012. The ticket was purchased from AM-PM Convenience in Hyannis.

Last week, a West Roxbury man found a lottery ticket he’d forgotten about that turned out to be worth $100,000.