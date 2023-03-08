Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Mass. for the 2nd time this month
The two tickets are the first Mega Millions jackpots won in Massachusetts in over a decade.
A Waltham trust claimed a Mega Millions jackpot from a January drawing Wednesday, just a week after a different trust claimed a jackpot won from the same lottery in a drawing a week earlier.
The Massachusetts Lottery said in a news release that this is only the second time in Mega Millions history that the lottery has had two jackpot winners in the span of three drawings.
On March 8, S&L Trust claimed a $31 million jackpot prize won in the multi-state game’s Jan. 31 drawing. On March 1, Wellesley’s Skylark Group Trust claimed a $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize won in the Jan. 24 drawing.
S&L Trust’s winning Quic Pic ticket was purchased at Gibbs Oil, located at 107 Winn St. in Woburn. The gas station will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Skylark Group Trust’s ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop in Belchertown.
S&L trust chose the cash option on its prize — a one-time payment of $16,542,158 before taxes.
The two trusts’ winnings are the first Mega Millions jackpots won in Massachusetts in over a decade.
The last Mega Millions jackpot won in the state was a $61 million prize that was split with a ticket winner from California in 2012. The ticket was purchased from AM-PM Convenience in Hyannis.
Last week, a West Roxbury man found a lottery ticket he’d forgotten about that turned out to be worth $100,000.
