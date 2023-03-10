Local MBTA imposes speed restrictions on all lines, ‘effective immediately’ “These actions will add additional travel time for people taking the T.” Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

Commuters should expect slower rides than usual on the T.

The MBTA announced Thursday night that “effective immediately” it was imposing speed restrictions of 10 to 25 mph across all its subway lines. The transit agency said the speed changes for the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue lines were prompted by a recent visit by the Department of Public Utilities to the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill.

“These actions will add additional travel time for people taking the T,” the MBTA said in a statement. “The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible.”

Even before Thursday’s announcement, 8.7 miles of track across the transit system were under speed restrictions.

The embattled transit system has faced heavy scrutiny for months after a series of high-profile incidents including the dragging death of a passenger, a fire on the Orange Line, and derailments. A 2022 federal review of the system found the MBTA has neglected safety and maintenance for years. The Department of Public Utilities, which is responsible for safety oversight at the T, was also called out in the federal report for failing to “consistently [require] or [enforce] timely assessment and mitigation of safety risk for passenger operations.”

Officials are expected to provide additional information about the system-wide slowdown at a Friday morning press conference.