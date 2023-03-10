Local She was flung from her car when it was hit by a truck. She landed in front of two nurses who saved her life. Keyarah Mendoza stopped breathing moments after the crash. Now the college student's family is looking for the nurses who resuscitated her.

Loved ones and family members of 21-year-old Keyarah Mendoza are hoping to find and thank the nurses who saved her life after she sustained nearly life-ending injuries in a car crash in January.

Mendoza was driving to work Jan. 27 on Interstate 495 southbound in Lawrence when her car was struck by a tractor-trailer cutting into her lane. As the college student’s vehicle flipped, Mendoza was flung out of the car and into the opposite lane of the highway where she landed directly in front of a car with a nurse who was able to provide her life-saving support, along with another nurse who soon stopped.

Advertisement:

“I just really appreciate the fact that the nurse was able to do what she could for her. Like there is no way I could repay her,” Keyarah’s twin sister, Kaylanee, told CBS Boston.

Other drivers on the highway used their cars to block the nurses and Mendoza, who had temporarily stopped breathing, before an ambulance arrived, according to the news station. Mendoza suffered several traumatic head injuries and broken bones from the crash, and the 21-year-old only recently woke up from a coma.

“The fact that she had that miracle happen to her is just kind of a reflection of like how good of a person she is that still meant to be here and meant to be the kind person that she is,” Kaylanee said.

The Mendozas would like to find and thank the nurses who saved Keyarah’s life. And the family and loved ones have organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for the medical bills.

“They won’t give up, they won’t give up, Keyarah’s fighting, she’s not giving up and neither are they,” Keyarah’s aunt, Jessy McMillon, told the news station.

The 56-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, a woman from Winthrop, Maine, has been charged with negligent operation of a vehicle and marked lanes violation, according to state troopers.