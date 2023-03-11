Local Man’s body washes up on Plymouth beach Investigators say the man was likely in the water for a 'significant period of time.'

An investigation is underway after the body of an adult male was discovered washed up on White Horse Beach in Plymouth Thursday afternoon.

Plymouth police confirmed the discovery to WCVB, saying investigators found the man’s body near the Manomet Point section of the beach around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report around 4:30 p.m.

“First responders were able to retrieve the body of a fully clothed male. It was evident that the individual had been in the water for a significant period of time,” Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn told The Boston Globe.

Police did not release details about the man’s identity. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said no foul play is suspected.