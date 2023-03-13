Local Ferry services suspended, more MBTA disruptions expected due to storm As the MBTA prepares for the Tuesday nor’easter, they make alternative travel route plans.

All MBTA ferry service is suspended Tuesday due to the nor’easter that is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to the region.

Additionally, shuttles will be in service on the Mattapan Line to avoid wind damage to the 75-year-old trolleys. Delays are expected across the system due to the storm.

Speed restrictions instituted after a failed inspection of the Red Line last week are still in effect on the Green and Mattapan lines. Localized restrictions are in place on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines.

The MBTA said its engineers are still performing repair validations and speed verifications.

Advertisement:

Some buses are expected to take alternate snow routes to avoid dangerous roads, while commuter rail lines are set to remain as scheduled. RIDE service is also expected to be unaffected.

For updates, the MBTA directs riders to its social media, as well as T-Alerts.