Police seek owner who left dog behind at Shrewsbury shopping center

Shrewsbury police are asking for help tracking down the owner of a dog left behind at a shopping center Sunday.
The dog was found around 10 a.m. near the Christmas Tree Shops at 1000 Boston Turnpike, police wrote in a Facebook post. His leash was tied to a bench, and his owner was reportedly spotted leaving the area in a taxi.
The police department shared a photo of the dog, which they said is neutered. He was wearing a black collar and a chain leash when he was found, but had no microchip, police said.
He is being held at the Worcester Animal Rescue League and is not available for adoption at this time.
Anyone with information on the dog or its owner can contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 508-845-4681, or Shrewsbury Animal Control at 508-841-8421.
