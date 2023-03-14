Local 14-year-old shot to death in Brockton The overnight shooting also critically injured a 39-year-old woman, according to the Plymouth County D.A.

A 14-year-old boy died in an overnight shooting that also injured a 39-year-old woman, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Brockton police received a 911 call for a report of a shooting at 93 Tribou St. at around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, the D.A.’s office said.

The teen was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, the Boston Globe reported. The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she remains in “critical condition,” the station reported.

Advertisement:

A suspect, identified as Justelino Resende, 38, was taken into custody and is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court, according to the Globe.

The shooting remains under investigation.