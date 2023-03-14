Local Watch: Man chased by turkey in Dorchester “The turkey did not back down."

It was man versus turkey in Dorchester Saturday as a confrontation turned into a pursuit.

Footage of the encounter depicts a man attempting to scare the turkey away from a row of cars on Savin Hill Road — but the bird remained unflappable. The turkey chases the man down the sidewalk and into his car, and then follows the vehicle down the road.

A video of the interaction, aptly titled “Man challenges turkey, loses,” has thousands of views on social media.

“The turkey did not back down — it just started going at him,” Jeremy Harding, who recorded the video from his window, told The Boston Globe. “I don’t blame the man for running away.”

Harding, 32, told the Globe that turkeys are no stranger to his street — and there’s no answer to “Why did the turkey cross the road?”

“I can tell you, as someone who lives at that intersection, that turkey has no interest in crossing the road,” he said. “He’s hanging out there.”