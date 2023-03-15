Local Carbon monoxide leak at Concord senior living home sends 4 to hospital, leaves 70 displaced No one died as a result of the leak. A carbon monoxide leak at Deaconess Abundant Life Communities in Concord left 70 residents displaced. Concord Fire Department

Four people were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning due to a carbon monoxide leak at a Concord senior living facility. No one died as a result of the leak.

Deaconess Abundant Life Communities’ 70 residents were displaced by the leak. The Concord Fire Department said there is not yet a timeline for their return to the home.

The fire department said in a news release that first responders were called to the home at 80 Deaconess Rd. at 7:36 a.m. When they arrived, they found that several carbon monoxide alarms in the home were sounding.

Firefighters tested the air quality in multiple locations at the home and found high levels of carbon monoxide in the basement of the north building, the release said.

With the help of the home’s staff, firefighters evacuated the home’s 70 residents. The release said they have been temporarily relocated.

Two contractors working at the home and two residents of the home were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, the release said.

Concord’s plumbing inspector is still investigating the cause of the leak.