Swansea police search for missing 16-year-old boy

Swansea police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening.

Police said in a news release that Aaron Cornielle was reported missing from a Main Street home around 7:30 p.m., but that it’s possible he left the home as early as 6:30 p.m.

Aaron left the home on foot and may be headed to Fall River, police said.

Police described Aaron as 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Members of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) are assisting in the search, police said.

Earlier Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Rockport.

Anyone with information about Aaron’s whereabouts is asked to call Swansea police at 508-674-8464.