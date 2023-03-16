New ceiling debris found on Boston T station floor wasn’t concrete, says MBTA

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Ceiling debris found on the MBTA’s Forest Hills commuter rail platform Wednesday morning wasn’t a piece of concrete, according to the T.
Twitter user @ImproveTheT shared a photo from the scene, telling the MBTA in a later reply, “There were multiple chunks of ceiling on the platform this morning.”
The crumbled debris was apparently “felt” bridge joint padding that weighed less than one pound, T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an email.
“MBTA facilities maintenance personnel on the scene have observed an area where felt is missing and, with the felt missing, water has been observed coming down by the bridge joint,” Pesaturo wrote. “This area has been cordoned off.”
A WBZ video posted on Twitter Thursday morning shows water steadily dripping from the ceiling to a taped-off section of the platform.
The ceiling above the Forest Hills commuter rail platform has been problematic before, with a piece of concrete crashing down onto the platform in September, The Boston Globe reported. No one was injured.
An Amtrak maintenance crew also removed loose concrete from the ceiling at the MBTA-owned property in 2013 after another piece of concrete fell, the Jamaica Plain Gazette reported at the time.
Earlier this month, a ceiling panel weighing between 20 to 25 pounds fell at Harvard Station, missing a Suffolk University student by mere inches.
In response, MBTA interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville directed staff to remove panels as necessary and said the T would conduct a systemwide audit of similar ceiling structures.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.