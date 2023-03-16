Local Groveland man returns close to $12,000 worth of cash and checks he found while walking dog "It is often times we see a different story come from these instances and this just goes to show the kindness our residents have for the people within their community."

A man who was walking his dog when he found what appeared to be a checkbook on the side of the road turned in nearly $12,000 worth of cash and checks to Groveland police last week.

Richard Saulnier of Groveland immediately brought the checkbook — containing $7,550 in cash and approximately $4,400 in written checks — to the police department on March 8 with the hope that it would be returned to its rightful owner, Groveland police said in a release.

Police were able to return the checkbook to its owner later that day.

“I would like to acknowledge Mr. Saulnier for doing the right thing and bringing the checkbook to the station,” said Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen in a statement. “Our town is comprised of good-hearted and caring people. It is often times we see a different story come from these instances and this just goes to show the kindness our residents have for the people within their community.”

Advertisement:

Speaking with WBZ-TV, Saulnier credited his new dog, Buddy, for taking them in a new direction to walk.

“Without him I wouldn’t have gone down there,” the Groveland resident told WBZ, adding that he thought the checkbook had “Monopoly money” in it when he first saw it as they were walking down Rollins Street.

Though he joked with his wife about taking a trip to the casino with the money, Saulnier knew that wasn’t something he would really do, telling the news station: “I always feel like I have my own integrity and that’s the one thing they can’t take away from you. I would hope that somebody would do that for me.”

As it turns out, the money belonged to a small business owner who had been on the way to the bank when the checkbook flew off their car, WBZ reported.

The neighbor had been so grateful to get the checkbook back that they stopped by Saulnier’s house to shake his hand and express their gratitude to him, according to the news station.