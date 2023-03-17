Local Bring home a lucky pup this St. Patrick’s Day during a reduced adoption fee special The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has partnered up with Northeaster Animal Shelter for a special Saint Patrick's Day "Lucky Dogs Adoptathon."

Spring is on the way, or at least one can hope it is in New England.

What better way to prepare for the warmer weather than to adopt a sweet walking buddy?

Beginning Friday and running through March 31, some of the shelter’s harder to place pups are available to adopt for $100. These special pups will have a star on their adoption profile, letting prospective owners know that they are available for a discounted adoption fee.

So what does it mean when a dog is considered hard to find a home for?

“Some dogs have a harder time finding a home for a variety of reasons — they’re shy with new humans, they’re full of energy, they may have medical issues — but they’ll be great pets for the right home,” the MSPCA tweeted.

Check out just a few of the loving dogs available below:

To view all adoptable dogs, visit www.mspca.org/adoptadog and www.neas.org/adopt.

Learn more about how to meet one of these special pups at mspca.org.