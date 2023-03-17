Local Here’s how to get to Gillette Stadium concerts by train this summer Roundtrip Commuter Rail train tickets will be available to purchase beginning two weeks before each show. Taylor Swift performed for the Reputation Stadium Tour at Gillette Stadium in 2018. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe

Well, you did it. You went to battle with Ticketmaster and you somehow ended up as one of the lucky fans that were able to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium this summer.

Now, let’s talk transportation to Foxborough.

Sure, you can drive, but good luck sitting in that traffic.

The MBTA announced Thursday that the commuter rail and Keolis will provide special event, round-trip trains from Boston and Providence to select concerts at Gillette Stadium this summer.

What stops will the train make?

Special event trains leaving from Boston will make stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station.

Special event trains leaving from Providence will make stops at Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.

The full schedule for each show will be announced closer to the show dates on the MBTA website.

The agency expects that each train will arrive in Foxborough approximately one hour before each concert starts and leave the station about 30 minutes after each show ends.

Which concerts are included?

Tour Dates Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour May 19*, 20, and 21 Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour July 1. At this time, no special event train service has been scheduled for the show on June 30. Luke Combs 2023 World Tour July 22 Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Aug. 1* Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour Aug. 24* Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Sept. 23 *Service from Boston only

If applicable, any subsequent special event train service to Gillette Stadium will be announced and updated at mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium, once confirmed, the MBTA said.

How do I secure a ticket?

Roundtrip tickets are $20 and will be available to purchase beginning two weeks before each show via the mTicket app. Concertgoers can also purchase them in person at ticket offices at South Station, North Station, and Back Bay Station.

For concerts with multiple dates, tickets will go on sale two weeks before the first show date. Swifties, for example, should look for tickets two weeks before May 19.

Tickets must be purchased for a specific date, show, and station of origin (Boston or Providence). The MBTA said no refunds or exchanges will be available due to anticipated high demand.

Ticket sales will end when the maximum capacity is reached.

Note: Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.