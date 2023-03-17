Local Police looking for missing 12-year-old from Dorchester Boston police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 12-year-old Antony Fonseca to contact the department. Boston police are looking for missing 12-year-old Antony Fonseca. Boston Police Department

Boston Police are looking for Antony Fonseca, a 12-year-old from Dorchester who has been missing since 9:20 p.m. Monday, March 13 when he left his residence on Armandine Street. He was reported missing to police on Wednesday.

Police described Antony as a 4-foot-4 Black male weighing about 95 pounds, with “black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.” The department also says that the 12-year-old has run away before, and often visits the South Bay Mall and the Burger King located at 100 Washington St.

The department is advising anyone with information to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4275. People can also submit anonymous tips on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).