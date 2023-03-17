Local Police warn of suspicious man in Shrewsbury approaching students at bus stop claiming to be rideshare driver The man reportedly told students their parents had called an Uber and he was there to drive them to school, police said.

Shrewsbury police are investigating a report that a man claiming to be a rideshare driver approached students at a bus stop this week, telling them he was there to drive them to school.

Police said the incident, which was reported to Shrewsbury’s school resource officer, occurred Wednesday morning at the Shrewsbury Commons bus stop. The man reportedly told the waiting students that their parents had called an Uber for them and he was there to drive them to school.

“The subject was described as a Hispanic male, late 30s to 40s, driving a black sedan,” police said.

None of the students got in the car, and the man drove away, police said.

“The incident remains under investigation, and we will be increasing our police presence in the area,” police said. “We recommend that parents remind their children to never get into any vehicle with a stranger, as well as have regular conversations with children regarding stranger safety.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 508-841-8435. The department is also asking anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or vehicles around bus stops or children to call 911 and, if possible, to take note of car make/models and license plate numbers if it can be done safely.