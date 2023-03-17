Local 82-year-old woman fatally struck by car while crossing street in Westwood Police said the driver remained on scene and spoke to officers.

An 82-year-old woman died Thursday morning after she was struck by a car while she was crossing a street in Westwood.

Police responded to 911 calls reporting that an elderly woman, later identified as 82-year-old Alice Wedge of Canton, had been hit by a car on University Avenue around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

The initial investigation indicates that she was struck as she crossed the street from a retail complex toward the side of University Avenue where the MBTA Commuter Rail station is located.

Two nurses stopped and gave Wedge first aid until an ambulance arrived, but the DA’s office said the 82-year-old was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham.

According to the DA’s office, the driver of the car involved in the collision, an adult man, remained at the scene and spoke to officers.

“The matter remains under active investigation with no charges in place at this time,” the DA’s office said.