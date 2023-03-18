Local Boston police ask for public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old Jessiah Alvarez was last seen at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, after leaving his home on Crownpoint Drive, police said. Boston police released this photo of Jessiah Alvarez, 14, who is missing. Courtesy/BPD

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Hyde Park, according to officials.

Jessiah Alvarez, 14, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, after leaving his home on Crownpoint Drive, according to a statement from police.

Police described Jessiah as a Black-Hispanic male, standing about 5-foot-3, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build. There is no last known clothing description available at this time.

The missing teen is known to frequent the areas of Forest Hills and Downtown Crossing, according to the statement.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or detectives at 617-343-4566.

Boston police are also asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 12-year-old Antony Fonseca to contact the department.

Police described Antony as a 4-foot-4 Black male weighing about 95 pounds, with “black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.” The department also says that the 12-year-old has run away before, and often visits the South Bay Mall and the Burger King located at 100 Washington St.

The department is advising anyone with information to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).