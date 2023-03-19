Local Two 23-year-olds die in single-car rollover crash in Holliston The victims have been identified as Holliston resident Joshua Taylor and Connecticut resident Haley Gens.

A man and a woman, both 23, died in a single-car crash in Holliston Saturday evening.

Holliston police said in a news release that Holliston resident Joshua Taylor and Connecticut resident Haley Gens were found dead at the scene of the crash at 717 Highland St. at 9:53 p.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that the car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Highland Street when it rolled over and hit a tree. According to police, Taylor was driving the car at the time of the crash.

State Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are helping Holliston police investigate the crash. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is the second time this month in Massachusetts that two people have died in a car crash after their car went off the road into a tree. On March 7, a 54-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died in a crash in Freetown.