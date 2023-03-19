Local Green Line speed limit lifted in favor of restrictions on some lengths of track The MBTA said riders should still plan for longer-than-normal commutes. The MBTA has lifted speed restrictions on the Green Line. Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

The speed limit imposed by the MBTA on the Green Line earlier this month was lifted Sunday evening, but longer commute times are still expected.

The MBTA said in a news release that the line now has “block speed restrictions” on some lengths of track, which amounts to about 18% of the line.

The block restrictions are in place because some lengths of track have “multiple defects” that need to be investigated or repaired, the MBTA said. The MBTA will remove the restrictions as it verifies that those lengths of track are no longer defective.

Even so, the MBTA said, riders should continue to plan for longer-than-normal commute times and check the MBTA’s Twitter account and website for service updates.

On March 9, the MBTA imposed a 25 mph speed limit on all its lines “out of an abundance of caution” after it discovered some missing safety documentation during a Department of Public Utilities visit.

Less than a day later, it removed the blanket speed limits on all but the Green and Mattapan Lines in favor of block restrictions. On Thursday, it did the same for the Mattapan Line.