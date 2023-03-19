Police investigating stabbing on Capen Street in Medford, suspect in custody

Newsletter Signup
Police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing incident near Tufts University, according to officials.
Early Friday morning, officers responded to a call from a local resident. Officers arrived at 3:40 a.m. to find two people, one with stab wounds and the other injured, according to 7News Boston.
Police did not release the names of those involved.
According to the news station, one person was taken to a local hospital, and that person’s condition is unknown.
The other person’s injuries were treated at the scene, and police took that person into custody, according to 7News.
Police said neither person is involved with the university, according to the news station.
