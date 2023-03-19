Local Take a look at Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Around 1 million people gathered in South Boston to partake. Vehicles in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade make their way along the parade route. Steven Senne/AP

Boston is known for having one of the best St. Patrick’s Day parades around, and this year’s festivities did not disappoint. Around 1 million people lined the streets of South Boston for the big day.

The parade started at 1 p.m. Sunday, featuring floats, familiar political faces, and plenty of green.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s parade.

Vehicles in Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade make their way along the parade route in South Boston Sunday, March 19. – Steven Senne/AP

Gov. Maura Healey waves to spectators while marching in the parade. – Steven Senne/AP

Healey, City Councilor Michael Flaherty, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congressman Steve Lynch were in the parade. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

A bagpipe group from the Boston Police Department headed the parade, which started at Broadway Station on the Red Line. More than three miles long, the parade ended in Andrew Square. It was streamed on NECN.

Members of the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums march during the parade. – Steven Senne/AP

Today the @BPDPipesDrums proudly lead off the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, while members of the BPD will be out along the parade route to keep all spectators safe. pic.twitter.com/F9hPLjGWCm — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 19, 2023

Many traveled to Broadway to get to the parade, and the MBTA offered free shuttle service between Summer Street near South Station and the parade.

Confetti flies at the Broadway stop, also the start of the parade. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

☘️ Today's the day for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston!



🙋 Try & find the purple or orange vests in the sea of green at South Station for more info on your traveling needs.



Remember you can take the free shuttle bus from Summer Street to the parade from 10:30 AM-6 PM! pic.twitter.com/u1IrBNIpch — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 19, 2023

Thousands of people line the parade route. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Typically a day for alcohol indulgence, there were some “BORG” sightings at the event. BORG is an alcoholic concoction popular with college students. It has vodka, a caffeinated drink, water flavoring, and liquid IV served in a gallon water jug.

Colleges sent out messages days before the parade, warning students to look out for the beverage.

A man carries a milk jug of liquid labeled Borg at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

People gathered on the streets, as well as on home balconies to get a glimpse of the action. Those on the street level might have been lucky enough to get a surprise snack from one of the floats, which was throwing out bags with sausage on a roll.

They are quite literally tossing bagged sausage and peppers off a parade float at the St Paddy’s Day Parade in Boston pic.twitter.com/iHRtoX4nlG — The Dark Knight (@_HayleyRichards) March 19, 2023

Spectators watch the annual parade from their windows. – Steven Senne/AP

A girl holds a box of Lucky Charms cereal and stands behind the barricade at the St. Patrick’s Day parade. – Steven Senne/AP

A reveler cheers from a Broadway balcony at the parade. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

People celebrate while riding on a float. – Steven Senne/AP