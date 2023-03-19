Local Woman found dead after N.H. snowmobile crash "NH Fish and Game reminds riders that spring conditions are upon us. Trail conditions vary and change dramatically throughout the day so caution is warranted."

A 60-year-old New Hampshire woman died from injuries resulting from a snowmobile crash in Groton, New Hampshire, on Thursday, according to authorities.

The woman left for a snowmobile ride with a male friend at around 5 p.m., according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. However, shortly after their ride began, the friend couldn’t find the woman, according to officials.

The woman was eventually found with the help of a relative by tracking her cellphone, according to the statement. Officials said the companion tried lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

When emergency personnel arrived, the woman was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Authorities did not release the woman’s identity.

The woman was described by officials as an avid snowmobiler who rides almost every weekend during the season. She was wearing proper protective gear for snowmobiling at the time of the accident, including a helmet, according to the statement.

Although the cause of the crash isn’t yet known, New Hampshire Fish and Game said speed may have been a factor in their statement.

Officials said that the snowmobiler had left the trail while attempting to navigate a curve after traveling down a long straightaway. Handling would not have been at its best, with daytime temperatures in the low 40s causing the trail to be soft and mushy, according to the statement.

“NH Fish and Game reminds riders that spring conditions are upon us. Trail conditions vary and change dramatically throughout the day so caution is warranted,” according to the statement.