Skier dies after striking tree at Wachusett Mountain

A 67-year-old man died Monday after crashing into a tree while skiing an advanced trail at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, ski resort officials said.

Wachusett Ski Patrol responded to the scene around 9:25 a.m., according to a statement from resort officials.

Ski patrollers provided emergency care before bringing the man to first responders at the base of the mountain, officials said. The skier was later pronounced dead.

“The entire Wachusett family is grieving this tragic loss,” officials said. “All of our thoughts are with the skier’s family and friends.”

The victim’s name has not been released, as officials are still notifying his family. No other details were immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.